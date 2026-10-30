Verse (knee) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Steelers, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Verse opened Week 8 prep with a DNP due to a knee injury, but his full practice Friday was enough for him to avoid an injury tag for Sunday's AFC North showdown. The third-year pro has 17 tackles (10 solo) through seven regular-season games and has yet to record a sack in his first year with the Browns after accumulating 12.0 sacks over his first two NFL seasons with the Rams.