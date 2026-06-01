Browns' Jared Verse: Officially traded to Browns

The Rams officially traded Verse, a 2027 first-round pick, a 2028 second-round pick and a 2029 third-round pick to Cleveland in exchange for Myles Garrett on Monday.

Verse is entering Year 3 of his NFL career as a two-time Pro Bowler, and fresh off a 2025 campaign in which he tallied 8 tackles (35 solo), including 7.5 sacks, a pass defensed and three forced fumbles over 17 regular-season games. He now replaces Garrett as the clear leader of the Browns' pass rush corps, joining a young defense that also features Carson Schwesinger (ankle), the reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year. While Verse, the 2024 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, won't have the benefit of lining up alongside Byron Young in 2026, he will have every opportunity to take the next step forward in his development under DC Mike Rutenberg.