Landry (undisclosed) has been deemed a high-risk close contact and may not be available Sunday against the Jets, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The same can be said for Rashard Higgins, Donovan Peoples-Jones and KhaDarel Hodge. The Browns haven't placed any of the quartet on the reserve/COVID-19 list yet, but a decision on each player's availability may be imminent. If all four are unable to play Sunday, Cleveland will be down to one healthy wide receiver (Marvin Hall) on the active roster.