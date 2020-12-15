Landry caught six of nine targets for 52 yards in Monday night's 47-42 loss to the Ravens. He also completed a pass for 12 yards.

Landry's first gain came via his arm, as he connected with Nick Chubb on a throw-back play during Cleveland's opening drive. The wideout then saw his usual involvement over the course of Monday's meeting, ultimately tying for the Browns' lead in receptions. Although he couldn't extend his touchdown streak to three games, instead watching fellow wideout Rashard Higgins score, Landry remains his team's top pass-catching option ahead of Week 15's matchup against the Giants.