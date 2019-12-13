Browns' Jarvis Landry: Cleared for Week 15

Landry (hip) was a full participant in Friday's practice and won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Neither Landry nor fellow wideout Odell Beckham (groin) appeared in danger of sitting out Week 15, even though both players were limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday. Landry's practice reps will likely be restricted the rest of the way for maintenance purposes, but he should be ready to handle full snap loads in each of the Browns' final three games. The 27-year-old has come up big down the stretch for fantasy managers, recording a touchdown or at least 70 receiving yards in each of the past six contests.