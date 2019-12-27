Browns' Jarvis Landry: Cleared for Week 17
Landry (hip) practiced fully Friday and won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Bengals, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Landry acknowledged earlier this week that he's been bothered by a fractured sacrum in his hip since OTAs and could require an offseason procedure to address the matter, but the injury won't force the durable wideout to miss any game action. He'll play all 16 games for the sixth time in as many seasons and could take on more volume in the passing game than expected with fellow starting receiver Odell Beckham (groin/illness) listed as questionable ahead of the finale after failing to practice Friday.
