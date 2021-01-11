Landry reeled in five of eight targets for 92 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 48-37 wild-card win against the Steelers.

Landry has been magnetized to the end zone of late, with all four of his receiving scores on the season coming over his past six outings. He tore off a 40-yard catch-and-run TD on Cleveland's third play from scrimmage, but from there, he was held to just one more reception for four yards until the fourth quarter. With Pittsburgh mounting significant momentum at the start of the final frame, Landry delivered a clutch 17-yard third-down reception, helping set up Nick Chubb for a tide-swinging 40-yard TD catch three plays later to put Cleveland back up by 19 with 12:32 to go. His receiving output of 92 yards constitutes Landry's second-highest total of the season, as the five-time Pro Bowler readies for a divisional-round matchup against the Chiefs. Kansas City emerges from its bye with 100-yard receiving performances conceded in back-to-back games.