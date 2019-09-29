Play

Browns' Jarvis Landry: Concussion confirmed

Landry (concussion) won't return to Sunday's game against the Ravens, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Prior to his exit from the contest, Landry hauled in eight of his 10 targets for 167 yards. Odell Beckham Jr. and Damion Ratley will thus head the Browns' wideout corps for the rest of the day, while Landry, in the coming days, will look to gain clearance for the Browns' Oct. 7 tilt against the 49ers. On the plus side, additional wideout depth is on the way for Cleveland, with Antonio Callaway eligible to return to the fold upon the completion of the NFL's Week 4 slate.

