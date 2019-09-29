Browns' Jarvis Landry: Concussion confirmed
Landry (concussion) won't return to Sunday's game against the Ravens, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Prior to his exit from the contest, Landry hauled in eight of his 10 targets for 167 yards. Odell Beckham Jr. and Damion Ratley will thus head the Browns' wideout corps for the rest of the day, while Landry, in the coming days, will look to gain clearance for the Browns' Oct. 7 tilt against the 49ers. On the plus side, additional wideout depth is on the way for Cleveland, with Antonio Callaway eligible to return to the fold upon the completion of the NFL's Week 4 slate.
More News
-
Browns' Jarvis Landry: Evaluated for concussion•
-
Browns' Jarvis Landry: Leads team in receiving yards•
-
Browns' Jarvis Landry: Quiet MNF outing against Jets•
-
Browns' Jarvis Landry: Four catches in Week 1 loss•
-
Browns' Jarvis Landry: Ready for camp•
-
Browns' Jarvis Landry: Resumes running routes•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 4 Injuries: Stafford, Hilton doubts
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 4, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 4.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 4 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4