Browns' Jarvis Landry: Contemplating hip surgery

Landry expects to make a decision on offseason hip surgery by Friday, with the procedure likely involving a rehab timeline of 6-to-8 months, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

The Browns' practice reports listed Landry with a hip injury throughout most of November and December, but he never actually missed a game en route to leading the team in targets, catches, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. He acknowledged that surgery would wipe out his entire offseason, though he likely would be ready for Week 1 of 2020. Meanwhile, the Browns are searching for a new head coach after they fired Freddie Kitchens on Sunday.