Browns' Jarvis Landry: Dealing with minor injury
Landry has been held out of spring practices with a minor injury, Nate Ulrich of The Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Landry continues to attend practice as an on-field spectator, while close friend and new teammate Odell Beckham has mostly elected to work out on his own. It will be difficult to match last year's mark of 149 targets with Beckham on the team, but Landry should make up for some of the likely volume loss with improved efficiency, following a 2017 campaign with just 6.6 yards per target and a career-low 54.4 percent catch rate. Landry and Beckham should have plenty of time to build chemistry with quarterback Baker Mayfield this summer.
