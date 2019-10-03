Browns' Jarvis Landry: Doesn't practice Thursday
Landry (concussion) didn't practice Thursday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Landry, who left this past Sunday's win over the Ravens in the third quarter, remains in the NFL's concussion protocol. He'll have a couple more chances to take the practice field this week, with the Browns playing Monday night against the 49ers. While he works his way back, the team's wideout depth got a boost Thursday, with the return to practice of both Rashard Higgins (knee) and Antonio Callaway (suspension).
