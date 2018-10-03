Landry (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Per Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer, Landry, as well as fellow wideout Antonio Callaway (undisclosed) worked out on bikes Wednesday. That Landry was able to get some work in suggests that his absence from practice is probably maintenance-related. Such a notion would be supported by his return to the practice field Thursday, in any capacity.

