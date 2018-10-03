Browns' Jarvis Landry: Doesn't practice Wednesday
Landry (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Per Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer, Landry, as well as fellow wideout Antonio Callaway (undisclosed) worked out on bikes Wednesday. That Landry was able to get some work in suggests that his absence from practice is probably maintenance-related. Such a notion would be supported by his return to the practice field Thursday, in any capacity.
More News
-
Browns' Jarvis Landry: Finds end zone in loss to Raiders•
-
Browns' Jarvis Landry: Excellent rapport with Mayfield in win•
-
Browns' Jarvis Landry: Suits up Thursday•
-
Browns' Jarvis Landry: On track to play Thursday•
-
Browns' Jarvis Landry: Expected to suit up Thursday•
-
Browns' Jarvis Landry: Listed as questionable for Week 3•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Sony Michel and Aaron Jones have shown flashes, but not enough for Fantasy owners to trust...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 5 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5
-
Injury updates for Gronk, Hilton
There are a lot of injuries to watch before Thursday nights game. Heath Cummings has your updates...
-
Fantasy Football trade chart, values
Our advanced computer model simulated the rest of the NFL season 10,000 times
-
Stream Bortles and McDonald
Week 5 brings a bye for the Bears and Buccaneers as well as tough matchups for the Chiefs and...
-
Week 5 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. Our Cut List shows you which players to drop in 10-, 12- and...