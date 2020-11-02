Landry caught four of his 11 targets for 52 receiving yards during Sunday's 16-6 loss to the Raiders.

Baker Mayfield was clearly trying to feed the ball to his five-time Pro Bowl wideout, as Landry had eight more targets and greater than double the receiving production of the No. 2 option, Harrison Bryant. Those sizeable portions came on an inefficient passing day for Cleveland, as Mayfield completed less than half of his pass attempts while managing fewer than 125 yards via the air. Landry has garnered 6.3 targets per game for the Browns this season, though he remains without a touchdown heading into the team's Week 9 bye.