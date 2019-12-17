Browns' Jarvis Landry: Downplays rift with coach

Landry said he would "continue to be loyal" to head coach Freddie Kitchens following an exchange of words the two had during Sunday's loss to the Cardinals, Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Landry and Kitchens had their exchange on the sidelines, and it continued when the wide receiver went to sit on the bench. "Just because we had a difference today and it seemed like a difference today to everybody or to the world, it doesn't mean I don't have respect for him. I still have tremendous respect for him," Landry said. The coach downplayed the incident as well, noting that sometimes emotions get the best of an individual. Whatever the root cause of the contretemps, it was another case of a Browns player taking issue with the coach. Odell Beckham, David Njoku. Rashard Higgins and the departed Antonio Callaway have all had disagreements with Kitchens at some point this season.