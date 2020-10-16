Landry (ribs/hip) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's contest in Pittsburgh, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Landry logged his first practice session of the week as a limited participant Friday, after having previously put forth back-to-back absences due to hip and rib injuries. Coach Kevin Stefanski said that Landry is " making a push to Sunday like he always does," a hint that the veteran wideout is trending in the right direction to face the Steelers. Quarterback Baker Mayfield (chest/ribs) and fellow top wideout Odell Beckham (illness) are both also listed as questionable.