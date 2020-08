Landry (hip) will work into team drills slowly over the next few weeks, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Landry was activated from the PUP list before the start of on-field practices, but that doesn't necessarily mean he'll be available for all activities. He's coming back from major hip surgery in February, with early reports mentioning a timeline of 6-8 months. It sounds like the 27-year-old receiver is on track to suit up for Week 1.