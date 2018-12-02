Browns' Jarvis Landry: Ends skid by topping 100 yards
Landry caught six of nine targets for 103 yards in Sunday's 29-13 loss to Houston.
Landry accounted for 45 of quarterback Baker Mayfield's 46 first-half passing yards. He remained productive in the second half as the whole Cleveland passing game picked things up dramatically, and the former Dolphins wide receiver ended up leading his new team in yardage on the day. This was a welcome bounce-back performance for Landry, who had been held to 50 yards or fewer in each of the previous four games. He'll look to build on this effort when the Panthers come to town in Week 14.
More News
-
Browns' Jarvis Landry: Hauls in three passes in Week 12•
-
Browns' Jarvis Landry: Targets drop against Falcons•
-
Browns' Jarvis Landry: Racks up 50 yards•
-
Browns' Jarvis Landry: Limited to 39 yards•
-
Browns' Jarvis Landry: Lights up porous Bucs secondary•
-
Browns' Jarvis Landry: Shut down by Chargers•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LIVE: Week 13 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 13
-
Best Week 13 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Week 13 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings loves Marcus Mariota this week and can't figure out why no one else does. See...
-
Week 13 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest injury news as you get set for a pivotal Week 13 before the Fantasy...
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Seahawks have figured out their running game, and Chris Carson is thriving as the lead...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you've locked in the right plays with Dave Richard's game-by-game preview of Week...