Landry caught six of nine targets for 103 yards in Sunday's 29-13 loss to Houston.

Landry accounted for 45 of quarterback Baker Mayfield's 46 first-half passing yards. He remained productive in the second half as the whole Cleveland passing game picked things up dramatically, and the former Dolphins wide receiver ended up leading his new team in yardage on the day. This was a welcome bounce-back performance for Landry, who had been held to 50 yards or fewer in each of the previous four games. He'll look to build on this effort when the Panthers come to town in Week 14.