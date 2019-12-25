Play

Browns' Jarvis Landry: Estimated as limited practice participant

Landry (hip) was listed as limited on Wednesday's practice estimate, href="https://twitter.com/ByNateUlrich/status/1209940754933669888">Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Landry will likely be limited when the Browns take the field Thursday, but if things progress as usual, he'll practice fully Friday and approach Sunday's game against the Bengals minus an injury designation.

