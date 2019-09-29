Browns' Jarvis Landry: Evaluated for concussion
Landry is being evaluated for a concussion during Sunday's game against the Ravens, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Prior to his exit from Sunday's game, Landry had caught eight of his 10 targets for 167 yards. In his absence, Odell Beckham Jr. and Damion Ratley will head the Browns' wideout corps.
