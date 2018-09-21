Landry brought in eight of 15 targets for 103 yards in the Browns' 21-17 win over the Jets on Thursday. He also returned two punts for 10 yards.

Like the rest of the Browns' offense, Landry found precious little success for the majority of the first half while Tyrod Taylor (concussion) was under center. However, the veteran possession receiver looked like a new man once Baker Mayfield assumed the controls, and he finished with the elevated target share that many expected would be the norm for him this season. Landry was on the receiving end of Mayfield's first NFL pass attempt late in the second quarter, and their chemistry was evident throughout the second half as well. The apparent move to Mayfield for good at quarterback should do wonders for Landry's fantasy prospects, a notion he'll look to continue validating versus the Raiders in Week 4.