Landry and the Browns' healthy starters seem likely to play for the entire first half of Thursday's preseason game against the Eagles, the team's official site reports.

Landry, who the Browns inked to a five-year, $75.5 million deal back in April, is locked in as a keystone of the team's hoped-for renaissance. Heading into the coming season, he'll provide current starting QB Tyrod Taylor with a reliable and potentially high-volume target. Though 2016 first-rounder Corey Coleman has been traded to Buffalo, mercurial talent Josh Gordon is back with the team, and if he can stay healthy and focused the Browns will have a nice 1-2 punch at wideout. Rookies Antonio Callaway and Damion Ratley, as well as Rashard Higgins and Jeff Janis and are also on hand to provide depth, but as tantalizing as Gordon's fantasy ceiling is, Landry's floor is the most stable among Cleveland's receiving corps.