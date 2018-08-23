Browns' Jarvis Landry: Expected to play first half Thursday
Landry and the Browns' healthy starters seem likely to play for the entire first half of Thursday's preseason game against the Eagles, the team's official site reports.
Landry, who the Browns inked to a five-year, $75.5 million deal back in April, is locked in as a keystone of the team's hoped-for renaissance. Heading into the coming season, he'll provide current starting QB Tyrod Taylor with a reliable and potentially high-volume target. Though 2016 first-rounder Corey Coleman has been traded to Buffalo, mercurial talent Josh Gordon is back with the team, and if he can stay healthy and focused the Browns will have a nice 1-2 punch at wideout. Rookies Antonio Callaway and Damion Ratley, as well as Rashard Higgins and Jeff Janis and are also on hand to provide depth, but as tantalizing as Gordon's fantasy ceiling is, Landry's floor is the most stable among Cleveland's receiving corps.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2018 Fantasy Football rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Podcast: Starting your draft right
Discussing how to successfully build the core of your Fantasy team and plenty more on today’s...
-
Biggest 2018 Fantasy Football busts
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Rashaad Penny and Julian Edelman...
-
Fantasy football auction draft values
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings have revealed their consensus auction val...
-
Eisenberg Breakouts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of breakout players for the 2018 season.
-
Busts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of bust players for the 2018 season.