Browns' Jarvis Landry: Expected to suit up Thursday
Landry (knee) is expected to play Thursday night against the Jets, Dianna Russini of ESPN reports.
Landry has been listed as a limited participant in practice all week and was given a "questionable" tag heading into the Week 3 opener. It won't hurt to confirm his status prior to the 8:20 ET kickoff, but it currently appears as if the short week won't be enough to hold the No. 1 wideout in Cleveland off the field. Should Landry be limited or suffer any type of setback, Antonio Callaway and Rashard Higgins would be waiting in the wings to take advantage.
