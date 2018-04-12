Browns' Jarvis Landry: Extension on tap

Landry is poised to sign a five-year, $75.5 million contract extension with the Browns, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Per the report, Landry's deal would include $47 million in guaranteed money. It's the sort of financial commitment that cements the pass catcher's status as a cornerstone of a rebuilding Browns franchise. The 25-year-old, who hauled in 112 passes for 987 yards and nine TDs for the Dolphins in 2017, will be joining returnees Josh Gordon and Corey Coleman in an intriguing wide receiver group that is slated to catch passes from QB Tyrod Taylor. Of course, with Landry in it for the long haul, he'll presumably be working with another signal-caller down the road, with the Browns almost assuredly slated to take a QB in the first round of this month's NFL draft.