Browns' Jarvis Landry: Finds end zone in finale

Landry brought in two of six targets for 82 yards and a touchdown in the Browns' 33-23 loss to the Bengals on Sunday.

Landry actually saw his fewest targets since Week 5, but he made good use of them. The veteran was on the receiving end of a 56-yard scoring toss from Baker Mayfield late in the first half, his sixth touchdown of the season, and also recorded a 26-yard grab to give him his best yardage total since Week 12. Despite all of the turmoil surrounding the Browns' offense in particular this season, Landry still managed to accumulate a career-best 1,174 receiving yards and the second-best touchdown tally (six) of his six-year career in 2019.