Landry caught four of 10 targets for 34 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 45-42 overtime loss to the Raiders.

Landry struggled to connect with Baker Mayfield in the duo's first start together, bringing in just 40 percent of the passes that were thrown in his direction. He found the end zone for the first time as a Brown in the third quarter on a beautiful fade play to the back corner. Landry continues to draw double-digit targets on a weekly basis, and if last week's game against the Jets was any indication, he should have no trouble piling up the yardage and receptions with his new signal caller at the helm. He'll look to do just that next Sunday against the Ravens.