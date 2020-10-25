Landry caught five of six targets for 48 yards, rushed twice for four yards and completed a 19-yard pass in Sunday's 37-34 win over the Bengals.

Landry's 28-yard catch-and-run in the second quarter was the first completion for quarterback Baker Mayfield after five misses, and it started a streak of 21 consecutive Mayfield completions. The veteran wide receiver tied Rashard Higgins for the team lead in targets, and Landry also put his throwing ability on display with a 19-yard pass to Donovan Peoples-Jones in the fourth quarter. Fellow wideout Odell Beckham exited with a knee injury on the opening drive, leaving Landry as Mayfield's most established receiving option. If Beckham can't go against the Raiders in Week 8, Landry could have a chance to surpass his season high of nine targets, even considering the run-first nature of Cleveland's offense.