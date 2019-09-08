Landry caught four of seven targets for 67 yards and added a 10-yard rush in Sunday's 43-13 loss to the Titans.

Landry came up four yards short of Odell Beckham's receiving total on four fewer targets. The 26-year-old receiver has become a bit of a forgotten man with the offseason acquisition of Beckham, but Landry is as reliable as it gets in short and intermediate yardage. Cleveland's entire offense was stuck in low gear throughout this game, so Landry will be looking to leave a greater mark in Week 2 against the Jets.