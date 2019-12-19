Play

Browns' Jarvis Landry: Gets in limited work at practice

Landry (hip) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

The Browns have been putting a cap on the practice reps of Landry and Odell Beckham (groin) over the past few weeks, but neither wideout looks in any real danger of sitting out Sunday's game against the Ravens. If Landry follows his practice regimen from a week ago, he'll turn in a full workout Friday and enter the weekend without an injury designation.

