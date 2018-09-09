Landry caught seven of his 15 targets for a team-high 106 yards during Sunday's 21-21 tie with Pittsburgh.

Landry picked up right where he left off in Miami, as he led the Browns in receptions, yards and targets Sunday, despite dealing with rain throughout the contest. It remains to be seen if Landry will continue to be Tyrod Taylor's go-to receiver once Josh Gordon's "pitch count" is lifted and he becomes a bigger part of the offense. Nonetheless, Landy and Taylor seemed to have a good rhythm together, and they'll try to continue their hot start in Week 2 against the Saints.