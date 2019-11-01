Browns' Jarvis Landry: Good to go for Week 9
Landry (shoulder) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Just like fellow wideout Odell Beckham (groin), Landry received clearance to play Sunday despite being limited in practice all week by an injury. Landry isn't expected to face any restrictions as a result of the injury, though the matchup with the Broncos' fourth-ranked pass defense (194.8 passing yards allowed per game) isn't all that ideal for the slot wideout. That being said, Landry may benefit from not facing shadow coverage from the Broncos' top cornerback, Chris Harris, who said Wednesday that he preferred to trail Beckham in Week 9, per Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic.
More News
-
Browns' Jarvis Landry: Turns in limited practice•
-
Browns' Jarvis Landry: Listed as limited Wednesday•
-
Browns' Jarvis Landry: Leads team in receiving Sunday•
-
Browns' Jarvis Landry: Not on injury report•
-
Browns' Jarvis Landry: Hurts ankle in loss•
-
Browns' Jarvis Landry: Snags three passes in loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 9 Waivers: Samuels a must-add
With the trade deadline done and some big injuries to sort through, Week 9 could be a big one...
-
Week 9 WR preview: Adams in, Hilton out
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 9, including...
-
TNF recap, latest news with Hilton out
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Gardner Minshew may not have much time left as the Jaguars starting quarterback, but Jamey...
-
Week 9 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
Two struggling quarterbacks in a head-to-head matchup, plus an injury replacement and a legend...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...