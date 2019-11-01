Browns' Jarvis Landry: Good to go for Week 9

Landry (shoulder) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Just like fellow wideout Odell Beckham (groin), Landry received clearance to play Sunday despite being limited in practice all week by an injury. Landry isn't expected to face any restrictions as a result of the injury, though the matchup with the Broncos' fourth-ranked pass defense (194.8 passing yards allowed per game) isn't all that ideal for the slot wideout. That being said, Landry may benefit from not facing shadow coverage from the Broncos' top cornerback, Chris Harris, who said Wednesday that he preferred to trail Beckham in Week 9, per Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic.