Browns' Jarvis Landry: Good to go in Week 16
Landry (hip) doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Ravens after practicing fully Friday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Fellow starter Odell Beckham (groin) was limited all week, but he also heads into the weekend minus a Week 16 injury tag. While the Browns continue to manage both player's practice reps, neither receiver has been forced to sit out any games this season. Meanwhile, Landry's workload has remained steady, resulting in a fantasy-friendly 74/1,018/5 stat line to date. Coming off a modest five-catch, 23-yard effort in Week 15's loss to the Cardinals, Landry will look to engineer a more productive output at home Sunday against the heavily-favored 12-2 Ravens.
