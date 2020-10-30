Landry (ribs/hip) doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Raiders after logging a full practice Friday, Scott Petrak of The Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Landry has been playing through a rib injury that he sustained in Week 5, but it's no surprise that he'll continue to tough it out Sunday, considering that he hasn't missed a regular-season game since entering the NFL in 2014. His profile in the Cleveland passing offense is in line to increase going forward with the team's target leader Odell Beckham having suffered a season-ending knee injury. In that context, Landry should continue to see plenty of volume in the coming weeks, with Rashard Higgins, Donovan Peoples-Jones, KhaDarel Hodge and Taywan Taylor all candidates to see added work as the Browns look to fill the void created by Beckham's injury.