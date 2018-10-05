Landry (knee) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Antonio Callaway (knee) is also in line to play Sunday, which sets the stage for the Browns' top two wideouts to be available in Week 5. Through the first four games of the 2018 season, Landry has snagged 24 of his 47 targets for 312 yards and a TD. With reliable volume in store and a promising QB (Baker Mayfield) looking his way, Landry brings a solid weekly fantasy floor to the table.