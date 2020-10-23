Landry (hip/ribs) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Bengals, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Landry created a stir earlier this week when he admitted that he's been playing through a broken rib since Oct. 11, but the injury won't keep him off the field. The wideout remained limited in practice throughout the week, which could be par for the course moving forward as the Browns look to limit the wear and tear on his body heading into gamedays. Coming off offseason hip surgery, Landry hasn't seemed to recapture top form just yet, as he's averaging four receptions for 53.1 yards per game through six contests.