Landry hauled in five of his nine targets for 102 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 26-24 loss to the Ravens.

Landry capped the season on a strong note, recording at least 100 receiving yards for only the second time since Week 3. The highlight of his performance came on a 48-yard play that resulted in his fourth touchdown reception of the campaign. While his catch-rate dipped from previous seasons, Landry maintained a strong target share and also averaged at least 12 yards per reception over the course of a season for only the second time in his career. With Cleveland's quarterback situation now clearly settled, Landry should continue to put up strong numbers as the team's likely leading receiver in 2019.