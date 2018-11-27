Browns' Jarvis Landry: Hauls in three passes in Week 12
Landry corralled three catches on five targets for 30 yards in Sunday's 35-20 win over the Bengals.
Though Landry tied for the team lead with five targets, his 30 receiving yards ranked fourth on the Browns, who won for the second straight time. The speedy wideout has averaged 35.3 yards through his last four games and has combined for just 17 targets over his last three outings after having been peppered with passes prior to that. Game flows have factored in on that front, so perhaps Landry will be needed more often in Week 13, when the Browns take on Texans, who have reeled off eight straight wins.
