Browns' Jarvis Landry: Heavily targeted in Week 5
Landry hauled in five of 10 targets for 69 yards during Sunday's 12-9 overtime victory over the Ravens.
Though Landry finished with the second-most targets behind tight end David Njoku (11), it was an unusually quiet day for the 25-year-old wideout, as he and quarterback Baker Mayfield connected on just 50 percent of Mayfield's pass attempts. Mayfield has targeted Landry a whopping 20 times since taking over as Cleveland's starting quarterback last week against the Raiders, but Landry has just nine receptions during that period, which suggests the duo have yet to build a strong rapport. The pair will look to get it together in Week 6 when the Chargers come to town.
