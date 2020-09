Landry totaled four receptions on four targets for 36 yards in Week 3 against Washington.

Landry got off to a hot start in the game, totaling 28 yards and three catches in the first quarter. However, he added only one additional reception in the second quarter before being shut out in the second half. This performance is one additional reason for concern regarding Landry, as he has not surpassed five receptions or 65 yards in any of the Browns' three games this season.