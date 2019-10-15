Browns' Jarvis Landry: Hurts ankle in loss

Landry suffered an ankle injury during the Browns' loss to the Seahawks in Week 6, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Landry said he sustained the injury on the play following one on which he was whistled for a blindside block, which appeared to be a poor call, per the video replay posted by Tim Bielik of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. The wideout said he altered his blocking strategy because of the official's call the previous play. "I'm trying to not block like I can block because of the rule changes and because I felt like I did nothing wrong on the blindside block that they called on me," Landry said. "So I tried to take a charge and pretty much hurt myself." Landry finished out the game, playing 96 percent of the offensive snaps, so the injury appears to be minor. He added that the ankle will be fine because he has the bye week to recover.