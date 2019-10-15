Browns' Jarvis Landry: Hurts ankle in loss
Landry suffered an ankle injury during the Browns' loss to the Seahawks in Week 6, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Landry said he sustained the injury on the play following one on which he was whistled for a blindside block, which appeared to be a poor call, per the video replay posted by Tim Bielik of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. The wideout said he altered his blocking strategy because of the official's call the previous play. "I'm trying to not block like I can block because of the rule changes and because I felt like I did nothing wrong on the blindside block that they called on me," Landry said. "So I tried to take a charge and pretty much hurt myself." Landry finished out the game, playing 96 percent of the offensive snaps, so the injury appears to be minor. He added that the ankle will be fine because he has the bye week to recover.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Stealing Signals: Week 6 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 6,...
-
Top Week 7 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 6 Winners and Losers
Patrick Mahomes has come back to the pack and is overshadowed by hotter quarterbacks in Week...
-
Week 7 Early Waivers: Henry busts out
With Sam Darnold back from his illness, Robby Anderson and Jamison Crowder looked like difference...
-
Believe It or Not: Must-start Murray
Heath Cummings tells you what you should and shouldn't believe from Week 6, from Kyler Murray's...
-
Week 6 WR Preview: Expectations for Hill
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 6, including...