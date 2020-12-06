Landry recorded eight receptions on 10 targets for 62 yards and a touchdown in Week 13 against the Titans.

Landry found the end zone for the second consecutive game on a two-yard reception late in the first quarter. He also served as the short-yardage option for Baker Mayfield and has now vacuumed up 21 targets across his last two contests. Landry was still limited by his lack of deep looks, as he averaged only 6.2 yards per target with his longest reception of the day going for 13 yards. He should continue to see plenty of targets in a pivotal AFC North matchup in Week 14 against Baltimore.