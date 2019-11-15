Browns' Jarvis Landry: Keeps TD streak going in win

Landry secured four of seven targets for 43 yards and a touchdown in the Browns' 21-7 win over the Steelers on Thursday.

The highlight of Landry's night was a one-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter on a play where he was schemed wide open in the left side of the end zone. The veteran wideout has now logged a receiving score in three consecutive games, although Thursday saw the streak of double-digit target tallies he'd forged over the same span come to an end. Landry will look to boost his overall numbers when he faces some of his old Dolphins teammates in a Week 12 matchup, a week from this coming Sunday.