Browns' Jarvis Landry: Leads team in receiving again

Landry caught four of six targets for 75 yards in Monday night's 31-3 loss to the 49ers.

Landry led Cleveland in receiving for a second-straight week, and although his output was unsurprisingly nowhere near his career-best 167 yards in Week 4, he still again comfortably outperformed teammate Odell Beckham statistically. In fact, with two catches for 27 yards, Beckham turned in another one of his worst ever outings, as the Browns continue to struggle getting their offense to flow. In the meantime, Landry has taken advantage of less defensive attention, topping 60 yards in all but one game thus far. Although he's yet to find the end zone, Sunday's matchup against Seattle's seventh-worst pass defense at least appears promising on paper.