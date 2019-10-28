Browns' Jarvis Landry: Leads team in receiving Sunday
Landry caught five of 10 targets for 65 yards in Sunday's 27-13 loss to the Patriots.
Cleveland's passing game had little success against New England's league-leading defense, and Landry wound up leading the Browns in targets and receiving yards. It's the second time this season he's seen double-digit targets, but Landry has yet to score a TD and has topped 75 yards only once in seven games. He could struggle to turn his volume into strong production again next week in Denver.
