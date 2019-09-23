Landry had three catches (nine targets) for a team-high 62 yards in Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Rams.

Landry's ugly target conversion rate (33 percent) was a result of quarterback Baker Mayfield's struggles when attempting deep passes against a tough Rams pass rush and secondary. The 26-year-old's fellow starter Odell Beckham found greater success on shorter routes (six catches for 56 yards), but the former finished with a few more receiving yards. It has been a disappointing LSU reunion from Landry's perspective, as Beckham's arrival has eaten into the wideouts production through three games (10 receptions, 161 yards and no touchdowns). Fantasy owners will be hoping for that first big game from Landry in big division matchup against the Ravens on Sunday.