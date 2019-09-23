Browns' Jarvis Landry: Leads team in receiving yards
Landry had three catches (nine targets) for a team-high 62 yards in Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Rams.
Landry's ugly target conversion rate (33 percent) was a result of quarterback Baker Mayfield's struggles when attempting deep passes against a tough Rams pass rush and secondary. The 26-year-old's fellow starter Odell Beckham found greater success on shorter routes (six catches for 56 yards), but the former finished with a few more receiving yards. It has been a disappointing LSU reunion from Landry's perspective, as Beckham's arrival has eaten into the wideouts production through three games (10 receptions, 161 yards and no touchdowns). Fantasy owners will be hoping for that first big game from Landry in big division matchup against the Ravens on Sunday.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 4 Early Waivers: New stars
Daniel Jones showed serious Fantasy upside, and if you need a QB, he's at the top of the list....
-
Week 3 Winners and Losers
The Vikings told us they wanted to run the ball this season. After another disappointing showing...
-
Giants lose Barkley to ankle sprain
With Saquon Barkley suffering a high-ankle sprain Sunday, Heath Cummings looks into what it...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 RB Preview: Start Gore McCoy?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 3 including an update on the...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 3, identifying risky plays, sneaky...