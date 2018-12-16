Landry corralled three of eight targets for 37 yards during Saturday's 17-16 win over the Broncos.

Landry's 37 receiving yards may not seem like much at first glance, but it was enough to lead the Browns. Baker Mayfield threw for only 188 yards on 18 completions, as receptions were hard to come by against the Broncos secondary. Landry is still seeing a healthy amount of targets week in and week out, though he's not doing much with them. He has three catches or fewer in four of his last five contests. Next Sunday's game against the Bengals should prove an easy matchup, though, meaning a big performance could be on Landry's horizon.