Browns' Jarvis Landry: Leads team in receiving
Landry corralled three of eight targets for 37 yards during Saturday's 17-16 win over the Broncos.
Landry's 37 receiving yards may not seem like much at first glance, but it was enough to lead the Browns. Baker Mayfield threw for only 188 yards on 18 completions, as receptions were hard to come by against the Broncos secondary. Landry is still seeing a healthy amount of targets week in and week out, though he's not doing much with them. He has three catches or fewer in four of his last five contests. Next Sunday's game against the Bengals should prove an easy matchup, though, meaning a big performance could be on Landry's horizon.
More News
-
Browns' Jarvis Landry: Scores as rusher and receiver•
-
Browns' Jarvis Landry: Ends skid by topping 100 yards•
-
Browns' Jarvis Landry: Hauls in three passes in Week 12•
-
Browns' Jarvis Landry: Targets drop against Falcons•
-
Browns' Jarvis Landry: Racks up 50 yards•
-
Browns' Jarvis Landry: Limited to 39 yards•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dalvin Cook hasn't given you what you wanted from him this season, but he still has a chance...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Doug Martin and Leonard Fournette began the season with very different outlooks, but Jamey...
-
Week 15 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Starts, sits, sleepers, and risks
Dave Richard gives start and sit calls for every game on the Week 15 schedule, starting with...
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...