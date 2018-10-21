Landry hauled in 10 of 15 targets for 97 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 26-23 overtime loss at the hands of the Buccaneers.

Landry demonstrated tremendous effort in extending the football across the pylon with 2:28 to go in regulation, helping the Browns knot up the score at 23 apiece to send Cleveland to its fourth overtime appearance in seven outings. As would be expected for a team lacking weapons on the perimeter, the reliable Landry has benefited from an extraordinary volume of work, compiling double-digit targets in every game but one this season. He led the NFL in receptions during 2017 by way of a similarly bountiful workload (10.1 targets per game), but his efficiency has plummeted in his first year as a Brown. Landry hauled in a proficient 69.6 percent of his targets last year for Miami, but thus far this year has posted a catch rate of just 50.6 percent. Still, expect the fifth-year man to persist in putting up impressive numbers, as Cleveland draws the Steelers, Chiefs and Falcons over the next three weeks (all three ranking among the NFL's bottom 10 pass defenses).