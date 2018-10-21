Browns' Jarvis Landry: Lights up porous Bucs secondary
Landry hauled in 10 of 15 targets for 97 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 26-23 overtime loss at the hands of the Buccaneers.
Landry demonstrated tremendous effort in extending the football across the pylon with 2:28 to go in regulation, helping the Browns knot up the score at 23 apiece to send Cleveland to its fourth overtime appearance in seven outings. As would be expected for a team lacking weapons on the perimeter, the reliable Landry has benefited from an extraordinary volume of work, compiling double-digit targets in every game but one this season. He led the NFL in receptions during 2017 by way of a similarly bountiful workload (10.1 targets per game), but his efficiency has plummeted in his first year as a Brown. Landry hauled in a proficient 69.6 percent of his targets last year for Miami, but thus far this year has posted a catch rate of just 50.6 percent. Still, expect the fifth-year man to persist in putting up impressive numbers, as Cleveland draws the Steelers, Chiefs and Falcons over the next three weeks (all three ranking among the NFL's bottom 10 pass defenses).
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Michel carted off, who's next?
Sony Michel suffered a nasty injury during Sunday's game, where to do the Patriots go from...
-
Week 7 Contrarian Plays
You can't fade Nick Chubb, so who do you play with him?
-
LIVE: Week 7 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 7
-
Week 7 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...
-
Week 7 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7
-
Week 7 Trade Values Chart
If you're getting ready to trade Odell Beckham or make a move for Josh Gordon, you should definitely...