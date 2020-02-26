Browns' Jarvis Landry: Likely out until August

Landry (hip) anticipates returning to practice at some point in August, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Landry initially planned to avoid hip surgery this offseason but then changed his mind after he felt pain while playing in the Pro Bowl. He went under the knife Feb. 4, with surgeons shaving away some cartilage and removing two pieces of bone that were embedded in his hip labrum. An estimated recovery timeline of six-to-eight months means Landry isn't a lock to be ready for the preseason or even Week 1, though he's optimistic he won't miss any regular-season games. The 27-year-old believes he was 75-to-85 percent healthy in 2019, dealing with pain and discomfort throughout the season after he suffered a sacrum fracture during OTAs. Landry will be working with a new coaching staff in Cleveland whenever he makes his way back to the practice field.