Browns' Jarvis Landry: Likely out until August
Landry (hip) anticipates returning to practice at some point in August, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Landry initially planned to avoid hip surgery this offseason but then changed his mind after he felt pain while playing in the Pro Bowl. He went under the knife Feb. 4, with surgeons shaving away some cartilage and removing two pieces of bone that were embedded in his hip labrum. An estimated recovery timeline of six-to-eight months means Landry isn't a lock to be ready for the preseason or even Week 1, though he's optimistic he won't miss any regular-season games. The 27-year-old believes he was 75-to-85 percent healthy in 2019, dealing with pain and discomfort throughout the season after he suffered a sacrum fracture during OTAs. Landry will be working with a new coaching staff in Cleveland whenever he makes his way back to the practice field.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2/25 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew takes a look at who is poised to bust in 2020 due to factors like change of quarterback,...
-
Jay Gruden's fit with the Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars tabbed Jay Gruden as their replacement for John DeFilippo. How does...
-
Jake Fromm Prospect Profile
Jake Fromm is ranked as the No. 6 quarterback prospect by our draft team. What type of Fantasy...
-
XFL post-Week 3 positional tiers, ranks
Ben Gretch breaks down what we know through three weeks of XFL play, ranking each position...
-
Tua Tagovailoa Prospect Profile
Tua Tagovailoa is ranked as the No. 2 quarterback prospect by our draft team. What type of...
-
Panthers look explosive under Joe Brady
The Panthers have some questions at quarterback and offensive line, but the team's star running...