Browns' Jarvis Landry: Limited at practice Wednesday

Landry (hip) was listed as a limited practice participant Wednesday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

As was fellow receiver Odell Beckham (groin), but so far there's nothing to suggest that their Wednesday limitations are anything beyond routine rep management. Meanwhile, QB Baker Mayfield (right hand/ribs) was also listed as limited and though he expects to play Sunday against the Bengals, it's notable that he has yet to throw this week after banging up his hand in the Browns' Week 13 loss to the Steelers.

