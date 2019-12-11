Play

Browns' Jarvis Landry: Limited in first practice of Week 15

Landry (hip) will be a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

The Browns have been managing the practice loads of Landry and Odell Beckham (groin) carefully the past few weeks while both have worked through lower-body injuries, but neither wideout looks in danger of missing Sunday's game versus Arizona. While Beckham has the greater name recognition, Landry has been the more bankable fantasy producer of the two this season. Landry has drawn no fewer than seven targets in any of the Browns' last seven games and is averaging 6.2 receptions and 79.4 yards over that span while reaching the end zone five times.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories