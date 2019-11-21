Play

Browns' Jarvis Landry: Limited in practice Thursday

Landry (hip) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Both Landry and Odell Beckham (groin) had their reps capped in practice for the second straight day, but neither is believed to be at serious risk of missing Sunday's game against the Dolphins. Assuming Landry gains clearance to suit up this weekend, he would profile as a strong fantasy option -- particularly in PPR formats -- while facing off against a 20th-ranked Miami pass defense (246 yards allowed per game) that will be breaking in two new starters at safety after Reshad Jones (undisclosed) and Bobby McCain (shoulder) were placed on injured reserve Wednesday.

